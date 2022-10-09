Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

It's games like these that Nottingham Forest need to win. Win their home games against their closest rivals and they might just survive their first Premier League season for far too man years. Lose and we could already be looking at a bottom four cut adrift by a five-point margin, and results to catch up don't come easy down at the foot of the Premier League table. Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream online or in 4K HDR.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Monday 10th October Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: City Ground, Nottingham 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free US stream: USA Network (Sling (opens in new tab)/FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month)

The first eight games the campaign make ugly reading for Forest fans: won one, drawn one, lost six. Their 21 goals conceded make them the leakiest ever Premier League team at this stage in the season. They have faced the most shots of any team in the league this term (136), 56 of which have been on target. Steve Cooper has signed a new contract at Forest. On the face of it, one might wonder why.

For Aston Villa, a trip up the M42 could be just the respite they need. Steven Gerrard's team look a stodgy shadow of their last season selves. They have scored just six goals in 2022/23 – the same number as Forest. Fortunately, they defend like a mid-table team, at least. A win would catapult them up there too with a leap from 16th to 9th available. Worth getting their shooting boots on, then.

Steve Copper has no new injury concerns with just Niakhate and Richards out. Steve Gerrard must decide whether or not to risk defenders Cash and Chambers who are only just back in training.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Monday 10th October at the City Ground in Nottingham. Follow our guide on how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream from wherever you are in the world.

USA: Watch a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get 50 percent off your first month of its Sling TV Blue package. That's $17.50 down from $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in 4K HDR

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream

The Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV (opens in new tab). You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game – including Man City vs Man United – live on the fuboTV (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

