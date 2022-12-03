Netherlands vs USA live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

The Netherlands agains the USA is where the serious business of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins. We're through the amuse-bouche of the group stages, and the straight knockouts start on Saturday with a tasty looking Netherlands vs USA match-up. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

The Netherlands have been in shadows of international football for too long now. Since the 2010 final and that Van Persie header four years on, they failed to qualify for two consecutive tournaments and limped out early at the Euros last summer. But this time it seems different. Amid accusations of being 'boring', Louis van Gaal's orange unit looks sure and steady, with captain Virgil van Dijk a rock at the back and the flair of Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong providing the attacking impetus. Could this be their year?

Not if the USMNT has anything to do with it. The ferociously supported U-S-A have been almost as assured so far as the Dutch, going undefeated through the group stage and scoring a points victory in their goalless draw with England. Christian Pulisic has been one of the players of the tournament so far. Coach Gregg Berhalter will be sweating on his fitness after the Chelsea attacker was unable to participate in the second-half against Iran on Tuesday.

This Round of 16 match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET at the 45,000-seater Khalifa International Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Netherlands vs USA live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Netherlands vs USA live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Netherlands vs USA live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Netherlands vs USA live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Netherlands vs USA live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs USA

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Netherlands vs USA live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Netherlands vs USA live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs USA

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Netherlands vs USA in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Netherlands vs USA live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Netherlands vs USA live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Netherlands vs USA live stream kick-off times

Global Netherlands vs USA kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

ROUND of 16 FIXTURES

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium; 3pm)

Argentina vs Australia (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; 7pm)

Sunday, 4th December 2022

France vs Poland (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

England vs Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium; 7pm)

Monday, 5th December 2022

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3pm)

TBC vs TBC (Stadium 974; 7pm)

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium; 3pm)

TBC vs TBC (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 7pm)