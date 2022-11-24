Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands and Ecuador are tantalisingly close for to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. They meet on Friday knowing that three points all-but guarantees the winner a place in the last 16 following opening game victories. The Dutch may start as favourites, but don't underestimate La Tri's verve, passion and fervent travelling support, all on display already in Qatar. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream Dates: Friday 25th November, 2022 Kick-off: 4pm (GMT) / 11am (EST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Netherlands may have won their opening Qatar 2022 fixture on Monday, but Louis van Gaal's side were clunky for large parts of the 2-0 defeat of Senegal. Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock with six minutes remaining, but the PSV forward struggled to get into the game before Memphis Depay entered the fray with around 20 minutes to go.

The principal bright spot of the Brilliant Oranje was 6ft 8in Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who made his international debut at the World Cup on Monday and a string of fine saves to keep out Senegal. Could the Dutch be seeing a cult hero in their midst?

Ecuador upset hosts Qatar with a comfortable opening day victory thanks to Enner Valencia's coolly taken brace, but La Tri will be sweating on their captain and all-time top scorer's fitness ahed of this fixture against the Dutch. The former West Ham and Everton forward tweaked an ankle in a heavy first-half tackle and is in a race against time to make the starting XI on Friday.

Gustavo Alfaro will, however, be heartened to have seen the impact Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento had when coming off the bench against Qatar. Only once in their history have Ecuador reached the last 16 (in 2006, losing to England) and they'll never have a better opportunity to do so again.

Well-organised with Felix Torres and highly rated Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at centre-back, Ecuador have kept six straight clean sheets and will look to frustrate the Dutch in a manner similar to Senegal. They'll pack central areas, allowing Moises Caicedo to snap into tackles, while Holland must use Denzel Dumfries's attacking verve more from right-wing-back if the three-time runners-up are to make it two wins from two.

This Group A match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am ET at the 40,000-seater Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Ecuador

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Ecuador

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream kick-off times

Global Netherlands vs Ecuador kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe, including the Netherlands: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am (Saturday)

3am (Saturday) New Zealand: 5am (Saturday)

5am (Saturday) India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Ecuador: 11am

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)