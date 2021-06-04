Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere, full fight

Floyd 'Money Man' Mayweather is set for a blockbuster showdown with YouTube 'personality' Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday 6th June. Mayweather has called the eight-round exhibition bout "legalised bank robbery". It's a $50 pay-per-view in the US but only £17 in the UK. Follow our guide on how to watch a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream from anywhere in the world.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream Date: Sunday 6th June 2021 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL, USA Start time: 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST Mayweather vs Logan Paul: 4am BST / 11pm ET / 1pm AEST UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£16.95) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Showtime ($49.99) AUS stream: Main Event ($49.99) Rest of world: Fanmio ($49.99)

So, can one of greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time beat one of social media's biggest stars? Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Bragging Rights certainly got off to a spicy start this week when Mayweather allegedly punched Logan Paul's brother at the press conference.

"It's one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me," Mayweather fumed. "The boxing was the mashed potatoes. I guess these guys now are the gravy."

Mayweather is undefeated (50-0, 27 KOs) having ended his professional career with a 10th-round stoppage of UFC star Conor McGregor back in August 2017. The Money Man might be a 44-year-old dad of five, but his famous speed and accuracy makes him clear favourite to take this bout.

That said, 26-year-old Logan Paul will be 30lb heavier when he steps into the ring and has a 4-inch reach advantage over his opponent. Paul returns to the ring for the first time after losing to fellow social media star KSI in November by split decision.

It's an exhibition, so there will be no judges and no official winner. Knock outs will be the referee's decision. The eight three-minute rounds will be boxed without headgear. The packed undercard features former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson making his boxing debut against Brian Maxwell.

Sunday's unmissable PPV is much cheaper in some countries than in others. Here's how to find a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream from anywhere in the world...

UK boxing fans can catch this weekend's big fight live on Sky Sports Box Office for £16.95. Some have grumbled at the price but it's less than half what it costs in other countries. So, in that sense, it's a bargain.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US or Australia, you can always use a VPN to access a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You don't have to be a Sky subscriber. You can watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. Simply set up a Box Office account, buy the fight, and you're good to go.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Mayweather vs Logan Paul rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

US: Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream

US boxing fans looking for a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream will need to pay-per-view. Showtime has the exclusive and is charging $49.99. Ouch.

UK boxing fans who find themselves in the States this weekend can use a VPN to watch the boxing via Sky Box Office for only £16.95. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Brian Custer, the veteran sportscaster, will host the Showtime event and will be joined by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, hosts of the hit late-night Desus & Mero show. The duo will provide their brand of off-the-wall commentary throughout the night.

The Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream will be available through Showtime's website and apps (iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV 4th Gen+, Xbox One).

Australia: Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream

Aussie boxing fans can order a Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream through Main Event. The price? A one-off fee of AU$49.95.

UK boxing fans who find themselves in Oz this weekend can use a VPN to watch the boxing via Sky Box Office for only £16.95. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rest of the World: Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream

Not in the UK, US or Australia this weekend? Fanmio has you covered. The streaming site is charging $49.99 for pay-per-view access. It's not cheap but the price does include a limited edition Mayweather vs Logan Paul T-shirt (you have to the pay the shipping, though, so it's not entirely 'free').

Mayweather vs Logan Paul free live stream

Sadly there are no opportunities for get yourself a Mayweather vs Logan Paul free live stream. The cheapest option is Sky Sports Box Office in the UK (£16.95)

Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul - Exhibition

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina – Light Heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias – Middleweight

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell – Cruiserweight

Jean Carlos Torres vs Zack Kuhn – Junior Welterweight

Adrian Benton vs Pedro Angel Cruz – Lightweight

Micky Scala vs Adam Ramirez – Junior Middleweight

Dorian Khan vs Jonathan Conde – Featherweight

Jalil Hackett vs Angelo Diaz – Welterweight

Viddal Riley vs Quintell Thompson – Cruiserweight

Mayweather vs Logan Paul tale of the tape

Name: Floyd 'Money Man' Mayweather – Logan 'The Maverick' Paul

Nationality: American – American

Date of birth: 24th Feb 1977 – 1st April 1995

Height: 5ft 8 inches – 6ft 2 inches

Reach: 72 inches – 76 inches

Total fights: 50 – 1

Record: 50-0, 27 KOs – 0-1, 0 KOs

Floyd Mayweather on Logan Paul

"It’s going to be fun. It’s what I do. There’s a difference between being a YouTube fighter and an elite fighter. I’m a fighter, and I don’t worry about anything. I’ve been a professional for 25 years, and I’ve fought the best and seen every style, and I always came out on top.

"Why not fight Logan Paul? He’s huge on YouTube. He has a huge following. Before I even knew about YouTube, I was huge in boxing. And when you bring his world with my world, man, it’s going to be crazy.

"I never worry about the height or size. It’s all about the skills. That’s one thing about Floyd Mayweather. I’ve got skills.

"The boxing was the mashed potatoes. I guess these guys now are the gravy. I retired from boxing, but I didn’t retire from entertainment or from making money."

Logan Paul on Floyd Mayweather

"I didn’t choose boxing; boxing chose me. I got challenged to box, and I answered that challenge. I kind of fell perfectly into the sport. Truthfully, boxing is easier on the body than MMA. MMA is hard. I got bad knees. I’m old now. I’m ageing. My upper body is strong, and I have dense bones. My strength is all in my upper body.

"I'm going in there with that energy, and he's got everything to lose. There's a lot on the table for him, not a lot on the table for me, and that's a dangerous man... It's a fight, so anything can happen."