LG OLED G3 vs Sony A95L: will MLA or QD-OLED come out on top?

2022 was nothing short of a revolutionary year for OLED TVs. LG's G2 OLED TV hit new heights when it came to brightness and wowed us with its overall pixel-perfect performance as we dubbed it to be the company's "finest OLED yet." It wasn't without its flaws, however, as it was certainly pricey, and it still didn't quite reach the brightness levels of high-end LCD models.

In the Sony camp, we saw the A95K make its debut, with its gloriously authentic image and impressive sound (by TV speaker standards). It immediately caught our eye thanks to its new OLED technology dubbed QD-OLED. This Samsung-derived screen technology incorporates a Quantum Dot layer into the traditional OLED construction, helping to boost colour vibrancy and the brightness above the standards set by traditional OLED TVs.

Both the LG G2 and Sony A95K were knockout performers last year, but in 2023 we have their respective successors ready and waiting to revolutionise OLED TVs once again.

The Sony A95L has been officially unveiled and boasts a second-generation QD-OLED panel that allows it to apparently hit a peak brightness figure of over 2000 nits in its brightest HDR mode.

LG, on the other hand, has decided to take a new approach with the G3 OLED, with its own super-bright OLED panel. This one uses brand new Micro-Lens-Array (MLA for short) technology, which features a layer of billions of microscopic lenses designed to channel the light produced by the OLEDs towards the user in order to improve peak brightness.

The real question is, which one is better? Right now, it's too early to tell, as we haven't yet had samples into our test labs for comprehensive, comparative testing. However, we have seen both sets in action and can use those hands-on experiences – along with a deep dive into the specs and our in-depth knowledge of their predecessors – to form some early opinions on how this battle of the next-gen OLED TVs might shape up.

LG G3 vs Sony A95L: price

The G3 and A95L are the flagship 4K OLED TVs of their respective brands, and prices will reflect that.

Of the two, we only have pricing for the LG G3, and even then only for the US. That pricing is as follows:

55-inch (OLED55G3): $2500 (around £2050 / AU$3730)

65-inch (OLED65G3): $3300 (around £2710 / AU$4930)

77-inch (OLED77G3): $4500 (around £3700 / AU$6720)

83-inch (OLED83G3): $6500 (around £5340 / AU$9710)

These aren't the confirmed UK and Australian prices and instead represent how much the G3 would cost if the US prices were converted directly. Unfortunately, that's not how these things usually work, so the non-US prices should be taken with fairly heavy pinch of salt.

What's more useful is to look at how the US prices for the G3 compare to the US prices for last year's G2, and it's not great news there: the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the G3 are $300 more expensive than their G2 equivalents were at launch, and the 77-inch G3 is $500 more than its predecessor was originally. There's been no price increase for the 83-inch model – that's almost certainly because it doesn't feature the new MLA technology that's present through the rest of the range.

in all its size variants might cost. However, there is one thing that we can deduce from this, and that is the G3's inevitable price increase over the LG G2. We prophesised its arrival for months now, remaining cautious that this new MLA tech could mean a higher cost and here we are. Its strange that each model features a different step up in price, with the 55- and 77-inch models seeing increases of nearly $300 each, while the 65-inch model is only going up by $99 and the 83-inch is actually remaining at last year's price.

Sony, on the other hand, hasn't let much slip in the way of A95L pricing quite yet, however going off the A95K's pricing, we expect it won't be cheap. The A95K launched last year at £2699 / $3000 for the 55-inch model (which wasn’t released in Australia) and £3499 / $4000 / AU$5995 for the 65-inch version. Keeping in mind that the A95L will also launch with a 77-inch model, the Sony is likely to be the more expensive of the two options once again this year.

LG G3 vs Sony A95L: Build

LG is using what looks to be a mostly recycled design from last year's G2 for the G3. This includes a wall-mount-centric design with no traditional stand in the box; instead, you get LG's "Zero Gap Wall Mount" which appears to be a rebranded version of the same sleek wall mount we saw on last year's model. As the name suggests, the goal with the LG is to make it appear as flush to the wall as possible for a minimalist and stylish appeal. The G3 is also made of the same composite fibre material as its predecessor, making it sturdy yet light and manoeuvrable - ideal for making the wall mounting process as painless as possible.

Sony is changing things up slightly with the A95L with a new stand that's simpler and lighter than last year's admittedly good looking, but super heavy and awkward to put together when first setting up the TV. This year, the A95L comes with a pair of metal feet that sit at either end of the display, although the 77-inch variant gets an option third one for the middle. These stands can also be set to soundbar mode, which lifts the TV up a few inches to accommodate a soundbar sitting underneath without blocking the screen.

Both TVs feature narrow bezels and razer thin builds as expected based on their previous iterations, although we'd likely need a closer look with each set side-by-side with its predecessor to see if the bezels are actually any slimmer this year.

LG G3 vs Sony A95L: Features

(Image credit: Future)

As expected, both of these TVs are feature packed as they represent the highest-end offerings from the respective Korean and Japanese tech giants. Both feature 4K resolutions with HDR support; we anticipate this to be HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision on both models as their predecessors utilised these formats, meaning it is also unlikely that we will see HDR10+ support on either model. This isn't a great loss and Dolby Vision seems to be the dominant format when it comes to physical discs and streaming via Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV+.

Onto the gaming capabilities of these sets, both would make admirable companions to your PS5, Xbox Series X or PC. The G3 and A95L utilise 120Hz panels for smoother and more lifelike movement, and when paired with the aforementioned 4K resolution, you'll get that competitive edge thanks to the enhanced detail and quick response times.

However, there is one glaring gaming omission on the Sony that makes the LG the more enticing choice for serious gamers, and that's all to do with the HDMI 2.1 ports. LG offers four, fully-featured HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is dedicated to HDMI eARC. That means even with a soundbar or AV receiver plugged in, you'll still be able to plug a PS5, Xbox Series X and a PC in and be able to use their feature sets at their full potential. That means 4K/120Hz with ALLM and VRR enabled, especially in the case of the PS5 which requires HDMI 2.1 in order to use these.

The Sony on the other hand only offers two HDMI 2.1s, one of which is also dedicated to eARC; this is due to Sony using the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 chip for this new flagship model. This means if you're a serious gamer that's frequently shifting between consoles, and you have an audio device plugged in via eARC, you'll either spend most of your time plugging in and unplugging the HDMI cables, or you'll have to settle for compromised performance with HDMI 2.0.

Moving away from gaming and onto software, LG is debuting a new version of its webOS operating system on the G3. This latest software is centred around cleaning up the existing webOS 2022 version, as well as making it easier to navigate. LG is implementing a card-based system which gives you easy access to your favourite streaming apps, settings and input sources, which should hopefully negate some of the issues found in the previous generation OS.

Sony is sticking with Google TV for its latest QD-OLED, which is a universal system used on many TVs and even Google's own Chromecast devices. It wasn't broken on the A95K so there's no point fixing it, and thanks to its easy-to-navigate UI and wide app compatibility, we see no reason for Sony to shift away from Google TV.

Finally, onto audio-focused features, the LG and Sony both feature Dolby Atmos support via a supported soundbar or audio system. Hooking up a Dolby Atmos soundbar should create a spacious and immersive audio experience, however, these TVs also include brand-specific audio features of their own. LG includes WOW Orchestra, which synchronises the TV speakers with a supported first-party soundbar, meaning all available speakers will be used in tandem to supposedly create a fuller and more immersive sound experience. Sony is offering something similar with Acoustic Centre Sync, which turns your TV and compatible Sony soundbar into a centre channel speaker for a more direct sound that matches the supposedly better matches what is happening on the screen. This is enabled through Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio + system, which involves sound emitting from beneath the screen.

LG G3 vs Sony A95L: Picture

(Image credit: Future)

While neither of these TVs has undergone our rigorous testing processes quite yet, we've seen both models in the flesh at CES 2023 and Sony's 2023 line-up launch event, so we have some idea as to how they perform in the picture department. We know that both models offer brightness well above the capabilities of their standard OLED counterparts. As we have mentioned prior to this, the LG uses MLA, while Sony is sticking with QD-OLED - we anticipate getting these sets side-by-side to determine who the real champion is.

Both TVs are expected to feature a brightness figure around the 2000 nits mark, which for an OLED is unheard of until this point in time. Even the LG G2 and A95K which boasted improvements in the brightness department last year hang around the 1000 nits mark, so potentially doubling this figure could be revolutionary. If we were to remain cautiously optimistic, we actually expect the TVs to target around 1500 nits in most modes, with the upper figure reserved for the brighter cinematic presets - although that is still a huge leap forward in brightness.

From our experience, we could see an improvement when it comes to brightness on the G3, stating in our hands-on review that the new LG takes "brightness up a level". Of course, we know that the G3 will offer a crisp and detailed picture if it performs anything like its G2 predecessor.

We managed to get a bit more of an extended demo with a pre-production unit of the A95L, and it dazzled with its enhanced brightness and more dynamic image. Even with the extra nits under its belt, the A95L didn't look overcooked or overtly too bright in our initial hands-on, although the preset on the TV during this demo did leave blues looking a bit cool. That being said, the extra punch and dynamism resulted in a crisp, lifelike image with impressive three-dimensional depth, and left us counting down the days until we could get it into our labs for further testing.

LG G3 vs Sony A95L: Early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

It's shaping up to be a monumental year for OLED TVs, and it has to be said that both sets here are two of the top contenders to come out on top. The LG G3 and Sony A95K are both building upon excellent previous iterations and are going head to head in the battle for top-notch OLED brightness.

However, it is simply too early to call a winner quite yet, with neither model being commercially available at the time of writing. You can expect full reviews for both models coming soon, and further updates to this head-to-head once we have more details and hands-on experience with both models.

