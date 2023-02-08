MediaTek Pentonic 1000 confirmed to only have two HDMI 2.1s after all

Reports have confirmed that MediaTek's latest chip will actually only feature two HDMI 2.1 connections after all. The Pentonic 1000 is expected to feature in many upcoming TV models from brands such as Sony, Philips and Panasonic.

This slightly disappointing revelation comes after earlier reports that the chip would actually feature the HDMI 2.1 standard across all four ports, an upgrade over last year's two HDMI 2.1 and two HDMI 2.0 arrangement. This hasn't come to fruition, with MediaTek now opting for the same HDMI configuration as last year.

Frustratingly, one of these HDMI 2.1s is dedicated to eARC, meaning if you want to hook up a soundbar or any other audio equipment, that leaves you with just one HDMI 2.1 connection. This is especially limiting for gamers who use both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as the port selection means you'll have to choose which console gets the 4K/120Hz treatment and which gets relegated to HDMI 2.0. We anticipated the Pentonic 1000 to be a "gamers paradise", however, it's now shaping up to be a gamer's headache. Without HDMI 2.1 across the board, we can expect to see a lack of VRR and ALLM on these 2.0 ports.

This also directs the spotlight to LG, which has included HDMI 2.1 across all HDMI ports on its G and C series of OLED TVs for the last few generations, as well as on the upcoming 2023 models.

The MediaTek Pentonic 1000 should still include Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) support and Wi-Fi 6E as previously announced.

