More HDMI 2.1 sockets than ever before coming to 2023 TVs thanks to this new chip

MediaTek has announced a new chip that brings TV performance and connectivity capabilities into the next generation. The Pentonic 1000 system on a chip will power a host of 2023 models according to MediaTek, and we can expect to see it in the likes of Sony, Samsung, Philips and Panasonic TVs moving forwards.

So what makes this new chip so special? Well, gamers might want to take note here as it opens up the possibility of having four fully featured HDMI 2.1 ports - that's double the amount of MediaTek's last offering. Each of these will support 4K 120Hz or 144Hz depending on the panel; with this, we can expect the likes of VRR and ALLM to also be present. This is quite literally a game-changer, as you’ll be able to hook up your PS5 and Xbox Series X at the same time without any compromises, and still have room to connect more peripherals such as soundbars or AV receivers if you so desire.

In other picture news, the Pentonic 1000 brings Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail for sophisticated contrast control and dark detail improvements. This relatively new HDR format should be right at home with a powerful processor like this at the reins. Motion also gets some love here with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (or MEMC) onboard, which is a system of inserting extra frames for smoother movement - however, we will always remain somewhat cautious about motion smoothing on any TV.

The Pentonic 1000 brings other improvements across the board, with Wi-Fi 6E support for low latency wireless internet connectivity, as well as the promise of vague AI enhancements - we’re not sure if that relates to the picture or software experience on upcoming MediaTek-powered TVs but the suspense is killing us. The processor itself features a multi-core CPU which is tasked with keeping the user interface running smoothly, as well as a dual-core GPU for graphical rendering.

As mentioned before we can expect to see TVs with this new processor launching in 2023, with a target of Q1 according to MediaTek - meaning we might see these new superpowered TVs sooner than we might expect.

