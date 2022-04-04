Kansas vs UNC live stream: how to watch the NCAA National Championship game

Kansas vs UNC for the NCAA national championship is going to be the biggest college basketball game of the season. The finale of March Madness 2022 tips off at 9.20pm ET tonight, 4th April 2022. College basketball fans in the US can watch a Kansas vs UNC live stream with a Sling discount. Read on for the full details of how to watch the national championship game from wherever you are.

UNC might have been the lowest seed to make this year's Final Four, but they were also +4 favourites to progress to the 2022 title game. True to form, the Tar Heels squeezed past Duke 81-77 to set up a huge showdown with Kansas – and a possible seventh NCAA title. Only UCLA and Kentucky have won more championships.

Kansas are the only No.1 seed left in this year's tournament and four-point favourites to win their sixth national title tonight. UNC might be on a five game win-streak, but the Jayhawks have won 10 in a row, including a 81-65 victory over Villanova in the Final Four.

We don't know who will end up cutting down the nets tonight, but Kansas' David McCormack will surely dominate play. At 6ft 10in tall, the Virginia native has the physical attributes necessary to pull off monster one-handed slams. And with North Carolina’s Armando Bacot in doubt, tonight could be McCormack's night.

The stage is set for the ultimate college basketball showdown – the NCAA men's final – tonight at 9.20pm ET / 6.20pm PT. US fans can watch a Kansas vs UNC live stream with a Sling TV $10 discount or try the FuboTV 7-day free trial. We'll show you how below.

Watch a Kansas vs UNC live stream in the US

TBS has the rights to the 2022 NCAA men's final between Kansas and UNC. Cord-cutters can stream TBS via Sling TV or FuboTV.

Subscription to Sling TV Blue or Sling Orange (which covers TBS) costs $35 a month, but new users can get $10 off their first month of the service. Score!

Sling TV save $10 now for Kansas vs UNC TONIGHT

Catch the NCAA college basketball final and much more with discount on the Sling TV Blue or Orange package. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Other streaming options for TBS include the FuboTV free trial ($65 a month thereafter), Hulu+ Live ($65 a month) and DirecTV ($70 a month).

Outside the States? Remember: US nationals will need to use a VPN to access Sling when travelling overseas. Details below...

Watch Kansas vs UNC from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Kansas vs UNC rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Kansas vs UNC you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Kansas vs UNC live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Kansas vs UNC live stream in the UK

ESPN Player has you covered for all of this year's NCAA men's basketball games, including Kansas vs UNC. The sports giant's international-only streaming service costs £9.99 a month but new users get a free 7-day trial.

BT Sport also has you covered. Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass.

For just £25 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch Kansas vs UNC live, via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Kansas vs UNC for £25/month

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy Kansas vs UNC, English Premier League football and much more on through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, consoles, Chromecast or the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Watch a Kansas vs UNC live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the national championship final – Kansas vs UNC – on Foxtel. Another, cheaper option is Kayo, Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.

Kansas vs UNC live stream in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can watch Kansas vs UNC on TSN and TSN Direct. TSN's streaming service costs $7.99 for 24 hours access, $19.99 for the month or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch TSN Direct when travelling outside of Canada.

(Image credit: NCAA)

• First Four: March 15-16 (TruTV)

• First round: March 17-18 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Second round: March 19-20 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Sweet 16: March 24-25 (TBS and CBS)

• Elite Eight: March 26-27 (TBS and CBS)

• Final Four: April 2 (TBS)

• NCAA championship game – Kansas vs UNC: April 4 (TBS), 9.20pm ET