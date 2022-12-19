The best DirecTV deals December 2022: TV packages, discounts and more

DirecTV is arguably the top satellite TV provider in the United States and offers awesome packages for sports fans and movie buffs. All DirecTV packages come with a minimum of 160 channels and a Genie HD digital video recorder (DVR) for recording live TV, so you get a ton of value for your money.

So, which DirecTV package gets you the best mix of channels at the lowest price? There are currently fours packages to choose from – the more you spend, the more channels you'll get. That could also mean more HD channels and more sport in 4K HDR.

DirecTV offers a wide variety of deals and some darn good discounts (especially for first-time subscribers). From 12 months of free HBO Max to an NFL Sunday Ticket at no extra cost, DirecTV offers some of the sweetest sign-up incentives around.

Like the idea of paying less to watch more? Who wouldn't, right. Here's everything you need to know about DirecTV, plus this month's best DirecTV package deals...

What is DirecTV?

DirecTV is a satellite subscription TV service provider owned by AT&T. It's billed as 'The number one satellite service in the US', boasts over 26million subscribers and offers a mix of live and on demand TV.

All DirecTV packages come with a satellite dish and the company's Genie HD DVR, which allows users to record up to five shows at once and store over 200 hours of TV, so there should be less fighting over who can watch what, when.

You also get the DirecTV App, which means you can watch live and on-demand shows on mobile devices (over wi-fi). You can even download your DVR recordings to devices and watch offline.

How much does DirecTV cost?

DirecTV's top tier Premier package ($134.99 per month) includes a whopping 330+ channels, access to live, out-of-market NFL games, plus premium channels such as HBO.

Of course, you can enjoy DirecTV for much less. The budget-friendly Entertainment Package ($64.99 per month) gets you 160+ channels including ESPN and NBCSN.

Worth noting: all prices are based on a 24-month contract, and DirecTV reserves the right to make a small adjustment to the price of your chosen package after 12 months.

Also worth knowing: DirecTV is part of AT&T, so if you bundle your TV package with an AT&T internet package, you could get up to $300 back in reward cards. Nice.

The best DirecTV packages and deals

(opens in new tab) Entertainment – 165+ channels $75 64.99 a month

(opens in new tab)For just $65 a month you'll be rewarded with must-have sports channels ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox Sports, plus Comedy Central and HGTV. The deal also includes 3 months' free HBO and Showtime. There's no NFL Sunday Ticket included in this package.

(opens in new tab) Choice – 200+ channels $80 $69.99 a month

(opens in new tab)Like comedy, drama and sport? The family-friendly Choice package is only $5 more but includes a free NFL Sunday Ticket, plus 3 months free HBO Max and 3 months free Cinemax, ShowTime, and Starz.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate – 270+ channels $100 $84.99 a month

(opens in new tab)Sports fans and movie buffs will be wowed by the Ultimate package, which adds yet more channels including CBS Sports Network for regional sports and The Movie Channel. You also get an NFL Sunday Ticket.

(opens in new tab) Premier – 340+ channels $150 $134.99 per month

(opens in new tab)Serious about TV? With an epic 340+ channels, Premier is DirecTV's biggest and best package and includes every channel from every other DirecTV package, plus all the most sought-after premium channels including HBO, Starz and Showtime. You also get the NFL Sunday Ticket.

