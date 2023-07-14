Jabeur vs Vondrousova live stream — how to watch the Wimbledon women's final for free

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova live stream

The Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova live stream is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, and on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream via and ESPN Plus subscription or by watching the Tennis Channel, available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Use a VPN to watch your local Wimbledon free stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Jabeur vs Vondrousova – Wimbledon 2023 semi-final preview

One year ago Ons Jabeur was left an emotional wreck after losing in the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina in three sets. The Tunisian has been able to channel that disappointment at this year’s tournament and will once again have the opportunity to become the first African and Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title when she faces the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday’s final.

It has not been easy for Jabeur to reach her third Slam final, in fact, she’s become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to defeat three top-10 opponents to reach this stage. The 28-year-old beat ninth-seed Petra Kvitová in straight sets, before avenging her loss to Rybakina in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought three-set victory. She then produced some scintillating tennis in the semi-finals to defeat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3.

The charismatic Jabeur has enjoyed plenty of support from the crowd at SW19 and will start the final on Centre Court as the favourite. However, Vondrousova has grown in confidence throughout the two weeks at the All England Club and has enjoyed great success thanks to her consistency from the baseline and a looping forehand that opponents have found difficult to read.

The world number 42 has played in a major final before, back in 2019 when she lost to Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the French Open. Since then she’s failed to make it past the last 16 at any Grand Slam and has had to spend plenty of time on the sidelines due to having two wrist surgeries.

The 24-year-old Czech knocked out four seeded opponents on her way to the last four before powering past Elina Svitolina in straight sets. Full of confidence, she’ll have to deal with the complex and varied game of Jabeur in what is set to be a high-quality final. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova live stream at Wimbledon 2023.

Free Jabeur vs Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2023 final live stream

Good news, UK tennis fans! Wimbledon 2023 will be shown live across the BBC – you name the match on almost any court, and the BBC will show it, including the final between Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova.

Matches will be on BBC One and BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, with coverage lasting from roughly 11am BST until close of play, plus daily highlights show Today at Wimbledon. You won't miss a point.

UK tennis fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 final. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Jabeur vs Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the Wimbledon 2023, including this semi-final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova, live and for free.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will also provide paid live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Watch Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, and on ESPN Plus, also available through a subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Jabeur vs Vondrousova start times

Global Jabeur vs Vondrousova start times

UK: 2pm

Central Europe: 3pm

USA (EDT/PST): 9am / 6am

Australia: 11pm

New Zealand: 1am [July 16]