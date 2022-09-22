Italy vs England live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

England visit Milan on Friday night to take on Italy in the 2022 UEFA Nations League. With both teams propping up the Group A3 table, last summer's Euro final feels a very long time ago and relegation looms for one of these sides. Can the Three Lions give themselves a lifeline with a much-needed win? The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) on Friday 23rd September, and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs England live stream for free wherever you are.

Italy vs England live stream Date: Friday 23rd September Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan Free live stream: Channel 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) / Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

England are winless in this year's Nations League campaign, with just two points from their four games so far. That includes a goalless draw with Friday night's opponents at Wembley back in June, which took place just days before a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Hungary under the arch. Southgate's side will face an intimidating atmosphere at the San Siro, but anything less than three points will make it very hard for England to avoid relegation.

Italy's Nations League form hasn't been much better, but they did at least manage a win against Hungary on Matchday 2. Last time out they were thrashed 5-2 by Germany – the first time an Italian side had conceded so many since 1957 – but there were signs of promise. Eighteen-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who signed for Leeds this summer, became his country's youngest-ever goalscorer and is included in Roberto Mancini's squad for this crucial tie.

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 23rd September at the San Siro in Milan. Follow our guide on how to watch an Italy vs England live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Italy vs England free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch an Italy vs England live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

UK fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games.

Watch an Italy vs England live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Italy vs England live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Italy vs England match, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) or All4 (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the Italy vs England live stream.

UK: Italy vs England live stream

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has the exclusive rights to show Italy vs England and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

Italy vs England is also available via the Channel 4 website and the All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

USA: Italy vs England live stream

Football fans in the US can watch an Italy vs England live stream free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab). Not to be confused with FuboTV's paid-for cord cutting service, Fubo Sports Network is free to watch for all, simply by navigating to Fubo Sports Network from any smart device.

Australia: Italy vs England live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Italy vs England for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Italy vs England live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Germany, Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Italy vs England live stream DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 5

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 22nd September

GROUP A1

France vs Austria

Croatia vs Denmark

GROUP A4

Belgium vs Wales

Poland vs Netherlands

GROUP C1

Turkey vs Luxembourg

Lithuania vs Faroe Islands

GROUP C3

Kazakhstan vs Belarus 3pm

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

GROUP D1

Latvia vs Moldova 5pm

Lichtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23rd September

Group A3

Germany vs Hungary

Italy vs England

Group B3

Finland vs Romania

Bosnia & Herzogovina vs Montenegro

GROUP C4

Georgia vs North Macedonia 5pm

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

Group D2

Estonia vs Malta 5pm

Saturday 24th September

Group A2

Czech Republic vs Portugal

Spain vs Switzerland

Group B1

Armenia vs Ukraine 2pm

Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Israel vs Albania

Group B4

Slovenia vs Norway 5pm

Serbia vs Sweden

Group C2

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo 5pm

Cyprus vs Greece