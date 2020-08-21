Indy 500 live stream: how to watch IndyCar for free, from anywhere

After a three-month delay, the Indy 500 is about to get underway at the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Despite the missing crowd, there will be no shortage of action on track, as 33 elite IndyCar drivers complete 500 laps at speeds of up to 240mph. Ex-F1 driver Fernando Alonso will be among them, while Marco Andretti will start on pole. Check out what time the race starts and how to watch the Indy 500 free live stream below...

Viewers in the USA can watch the Indy 500 free, via a 7-day free trial of fuboTV. You can cancel the 7-day free trial at any time, without paying any fees. (US fans abroad will need to use a VPN to take advantage of the fuboTV offer). UK viewers can catch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports F1.

Final practice - aka CART day - starts on Friday 21st August, so if you're a big-time Brickyard fan, you might want to get your live stream sorted sooner rather than later.

As for the race itself, the 104th running of the Indy 500 will take place on Sunday 23rd August. The 500-mile extravaganza will take about 3 hours to complete, depending on pitstops, crashes and safety cars. The 33-car field was set last weekend, when Marco Andretti became the first member of the legendary motorsport dynasty to win pole position in 33 years.

If you're an F1 fan, you won't want to miss Fernando Alonso attempting to become only the second driver after Graham Hill to win motorsport's triple crown (the Indy 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and F1 Monaco Grand Prix). Alonso's already won two of the three prestigious races, but will he end up drinking that cold bottle of milk on Sunday?

Last year, the Spaniard's McLaren failed to qualify for the main race in embarrassing style, so it's fair to say both Alonso and McLaren will be keen to do well this year.

If Alonso does put in the performance of his life, it won't be the first time an F1 driver has tasted success in IndyCar. Nigel Mansell became the first ever IndyCar "rookie" to win his first race back in 1993. The Indy 500 is a different level of pressure, but Alonso is already being talked about as 'the one to watch' this year.

Revved up for the Indy 500? If you want to get your stream on and tune into one of the most thrilling motorsport races of the year, here’s how you do it in style, from anywhere in the world...

Watch the Indy 500 live in the USA

Live coverage of the Indy 500 starts at 1pm ET on Sunday 23rd August on NBC and will be streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The green flag signalling the start of the race will drop at 2.30pm ET.

You can subscribe to NBC through your local cable provider's TV package, or via the Sling TV.

Want to watch for free? US fans also have to option to watch the Indy 500 via FuboTV, a streaming service that offers a 7-day free trial.

fuboTV free 7-day trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels is the NBC Sports which means you can watch the Indy 500 for free.View Deal

You can cancel any time within the seven days without incurring any fees. FuboTV's cheapest package currently costs $65 per month.

You can watch fuboTV on your computer or smartphone, but perhaps the easiest way is with a media streamer such as a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Chromecast. Simply install the fuboTV app on your device to stream on your TV.

Watch the Indy 500 anywhere in the world using a VPN

US viewers can watch the Indy 500 free via 7-day free trial of fuboTV, which is broadcasting live coverage of the race over the internet. So if you're away from home you might want to get yourself a VPN instead to make sure you're not blocked.

A Virtual Private Network creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Indy 500 live in the UK

Sky has the rights to show IndyCar in the UK. Watch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, or via the SkyGo app, from 6pm. The race starts at 7.30pm.

Build your Sky Sports package

Not a Sky subscriber? Anyone can enjoy the Indy 500 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long Sports pass, which also gets you live coverage of the F1, football, golf and more.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those wanting to see final practice on Friday as well as the race on Sunday. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover the Indy 500 plus the next few F1 races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Watch the Indy 500 live in Brazil, Italy, Germany and Austria

Indycar fans in these territories can catch the Indy 500 live on DAZN, which broadcasts live TV over the internet. DAZN works on most smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers and gaming consoles.

Watch the Indy 500 live on DAZN sports streaming

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, as well as through traditional internet browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari (just go to DAZN.com and sign up).View Deal

Watch the Indy 500 live in Australia and New Zealand

Grab your pyjamas and you can watch the Indy 500 live from 4.30am ACST on Fox Sports in Australia, or on Sky Sports in New Zealand.

Watch the Indy 500 live in Canada

Sportsnet is the exclusive home to the full 14-race, 2020 NTT IndyCar Series circuit in Canada, with all live races streaming on SN Now+. and airing on SN World.

Live 2020 Indycar schedule

Indianapolis 500 - Sun, Aug 23rd, 1:00 PM ET

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Sat, Aug 29th, 7:00pm ET

World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Sun, Aug 30th 3:00pm ET

World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Indycar Harvest Grand Prix Race 1 - Fri, Oct 2nd, 3:50pm ET

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indycar Harvest Grand Prix Race 2 - Sat, Oct 3rd, 3:50pm ET

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Sun, Oct 25th, 3:30pm ET

Streets Of St. Petersburg