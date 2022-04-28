How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven free online

Under the Banner of Heaven – the true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre, a detective in a Mormon community in Utah – is out now. The nail-biting 7-part series is exclusive to US streaming service Hulu. Follow our guide to watch Under the Banner of Heaven free online from wherever you are.

Under the Banner of Heaven Premieres: Thursday 28th April 2022 US stream: Hulu (30-day free trial) Watch Under the Banner of Heaven from where you are with ExpressVPN Cast: Andrew Garfield, Rohan Mead, Taylor St. Pierre, Beau McHattie, Scott Michael Campbell

Under the Banner of Heaven is a TV adaptation of Jon Krakauer's true-crime bestseller, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. The TV show was created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and produced by Ron Howard (Apollo 13, Happy Days).

As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, he starts to uncover buried truths about the Latter Day Saints religion and what he believes are the violent consequences of rejecting the faith.

Critics have raved about Under the Banner of Heaven, calling it an "ambitious exploration" of violence, family and faith. An impressive 92 percent of Google users liked this show, while Rotten Tomatoes awards it a rating of 78 percent.

Viewers in the US can watch the first two episodes of Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu from Thursday, 28th April. Travelling away from the US right now? Read on for how to watch Hulu from wherever you are.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven free online

Under the Banner of Heaven is exclusive to US streaming service Hulu. The first two episodes debut on 28th April 2022 and new episodes drop weekly. The series finale airs Thursday, 2nd June.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month and new users get a 30-day free trial.

Outside the US? Roaming US nationals can use a VPN to access Hulu from abroad.

Love a bargain? The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle gets you all three streaming services for just $13.99 a month – that's a tidy saving of 36% on the typical monthly price.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a Hulu account, you won't be able to access it when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Under the Banner of Heaven

Using a VPN for Hulu is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Under the Banner of Heaven, you may wish to choose a US city such as 'New York' for Hulu.

3. Then head over to Hulu on your browser or device and enjoy the Under the Banner of Heaven live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven in the UK

Back in March, Disney confirmed that Under the Banner of Heaven “will be coming soon to Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK & Ireland”. There's still no exact transmission date.

Don’t forget: US nationals traveling abroad can watch Hulu from wherever they are with a VPN. Full details just above.

Under the Banner of Heaven official trailer