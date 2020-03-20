How to watch 4K films and TV shows without Amazon and Netflix streams

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and even YouTube are lowering the quality of their streams throughout Europe and that leaves AV fans wondering where to find their 4K fix. The good news is that there are plenty of options for high quality video viewing available without worrying about bringing the internet to a standstill.

Even with the best of upscaling engines, most TVs over 50in in size are going to produce a pretty ropey image if you're forced to consume SD-only content, and there's absolutely no need to with so many other options available.

So if you're thinking it's best to avoid resource-costly, all-you-can eat services for HD and 4K TV and film, it might be time to get back to the superior quality of physical formats or opt for the more restrained use that paid-for rentals and downloads demand.

Below you'll find out pick of the best Blu-ray player deals as well as offers on 4K Blu-ray discs and some bargain 4K film downloads, so you're getting high-quality entertainment regardless of the lower quality being delivered by the streaming giants.

Blu-ray player deals

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £79 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £75 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray Player £149 £130 at Zavvi

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is now under £100, making it one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player £249 £199 at Amazon

This 2018 Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 above but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at Peter Tyson

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

View Deal

4K Blu-ray deals and recommendations

Blade Runner 2049 4K Blu-ray for £10.99 at 365games

Set 30 years after the original, this is one film that needs high quality to appreciate. It's almost more about the sound and cinematography than the drama and, at this price, it's a steal.View Deal

The Greatest Showman 4K Blu-ray £17.99 at Zavvi

One of the best family films of recent times, this is the kind of disc you can watch again and again without getting bored. Its grand, spectacular staging and choreography is perfect for 4K and makes for a brilliant sing-along option - hours of entertainment.View Deal

Planet Earth II 4K Blu-ray £11.99 at 365games

Educational and utterly stunning in 4K, you'll get hours and hours out of this look at the jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands and cities of the world with the one and only Sir David Attenborough.View Deal

Captain America Trilogy 4K Blu-ray £38.99 at Amazon

Not one but all three of Marvel's Captain America films in 4K. That's the The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier and Civil War for £13 per movie. As one of the cleaner Marvel characters, it also make a reasonable family option for those with slightly older children.View Deal

4K downloads

Oldboy (2003) 4K - iTunes £2.99

This is one of the best films ever. Sure it'll be a remaster but it makes no difference. This is a cracking price to own an absolute cinema masterpiece. Forget the western remake. This film is a killer.View Deal

Baby Driver (2017) 4K - iTunes £4.99

Edgar Wright's super-slick, music-led getaway driver film is a treat for the senses. It has one of the best soundtracks around, it's packed with great action and characters, and is a proper no-brainer at this low, low price.View Deal

American Made (2017) 4K - iTunes £4.99

For fans of Narcos and Blow the story of Barry Seal is yet another lens on the drug trafficking politics of the 1980s. Tom Cruise's portrayal of the US pilot is impossible not to like - an easy watch, no matter your tastes.View Deal

