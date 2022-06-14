Germany vs Italy live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

With one game remaining for football's elite, European champions Italy's trip to four-time World Cup winners Germany is a perfect way to sign off. The hosts have drawn three out of three so far in the UEFA Nations League, while the visiting Azzurri top Group A3 with a win and two draws. This clash between two internationals heavyweights is not to be missed. The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) this afternoon and is free to watch in the USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs Italy live stream for free wherever you are.

Germany vs Italy live stream Date: Tuesday 14th June 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST Venue: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach Free live stream: Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (£9.99/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Germany are on a run of four successive draws and will be desperate to sign off from the first part of their 2022-23 Nations League campaign with a win. Draws with Italy and England may not be the worst results, but Saturday's 1-1 stalemate with Hungary was notable for a lack of fluency, despite an XI featuring first-choicers Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus Kai Havertz and Timo Werner up front.

Manager Hansi Flick's preferred 3-4-3 system has restored confidence in Die Mannschaft after an uncharacteristically limp showing at last summer's delayed Euro 2020, but there are murmurings of discontent at their struggles over the past fortnight to put teams away.

The latest Italian revolution under sharp-suited boss Roberto Mancini is still in its infancy, having failed to qualify for a second successive World Cup with a play-off defeat to North Macedonia earlier this year, but the Azzurri have begun their Nations League campaign on the front foot.

Mancini has looked to pick young, hungry players who have had good club seasons – Sassuolo trio Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori and Davide Frattesi are unlikely to have featured in previous squads – and has been rewarded with front-foot displays which give hope for the future. Lorenzo Pellegrini, meanwhile, has excelled for Roma and is now installed as his country's brightest attacker.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 14th June at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach. Follow our guide on how to watch a Germany vs Italy live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Germany vs Italy free live stream

(Image credit: Arne Müseler - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:M%C3%B6nchengladbach_stadion.jpg)

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Germany vs Italy live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Away from home?

Watch a Germany vs Italy free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Germany vs Italy live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Germany vs Italy live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Germany vs Italy, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Germany vs Italy live stream.

UK: Germany vs Italy live stream

Premier Sports has the rights to many of the biggest UEFA Nations League games, including Tuesday evening's clash between Germany and Italy in Monchengladbach, which will be shown on Premier Sports 1.

Subscription to Premier Sports costs £9.99 a month – no contact, cancel anytime. It's only available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Germany vs Italy live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Germany vs Italy, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Germany vs Italy live stream on DAZN

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Germany vs Italy | DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 4

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

All games kick off at 7:45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 14th June

GROUP D1

Moldova vs Andorra 5pm

Liechtenstein vs Latvia

GROUP A3

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

GROUP A4

Netherlands vs Wales

Poland vs Belgium

GROUP B1

Armenia vs Scotland 5pm

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

GROUP B3

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland

Romania vs Montenegro

GROUP C1

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Turkey vs Lithuania