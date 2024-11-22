England vs Japan live stream and how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series rugby online

Former head coach Eddie Jones plots England's downfall as Japan look to upset the odds at Rugby HQ on Sunday. Kick off is scheduled for 4.10pm GMT. Fans can watch the Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the England vs Japan live streams from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Japan live stream Date: Sunday 24th Nov 2024 Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 11.40pm ET / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) Venue: Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London UK: Discovery Plus (£30.99/month) US: Peacock ($7.99/month) Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England are bidding to stop the rot of three losses in a row this Autumn – and five losses stretching back to the summer – against the Brave Blossoms at Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

It will mark the hosts' final Test match of 2024, with pressure mounting after just four wins in 11 in the calendar year. One of those morale-boosting victories came away from home against Japan, an eight-try 52-17 demolition in Tokyo in June, and head coach Steve Borthwick could do with another against his old mentor.

Jones, returning to the scene where he spent seven years at the helm between 2015 and 2022, would love nothing more than to heap more pain on his former employers.

Resisting wholesale changes, Borthwick has restored full-back George Furbank and flanker Tom Curry to the starting XV. Most notably, however, is the addition of uncapped 20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour and 22-year-old fly-half Fin Smith to the bench.

Meanwhile, Japan have made three changes to the starting XV and five to the replacements that lost heavily to France a fortnight ago. Captain Naoto Saito retains his place at scrum-half, while Nicolas McCurran replaces Harumichi Tatekawa in the No.10 jersey.

Every Autumn Series match including England vs Japan is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If watching Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans following from the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch England vs Japan live in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Sunday's Autumn Nations build-up starts at 12.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 1, with the England vs Japan coverage rolling from 3.45pm.

Watch England vs Japan live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Sunday's England vs Japan live stream.

Kick off time is at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

England vs Japan live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch England vs Japan. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch England vs Japan from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch England vs Japan live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Friday 22nd November 2024

8.10pm - France vs Argentina

Saturday 23rd November 2024

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand

Sunday 24th November 2024

1.40pm - Scotland vs Australia

4.10pm - England vs Japan