England vs France live stream: how to watch the Nations Cup final for free

England and France will contest the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup final on Sunday at 2pm. Two thousand England supporters will be allowed into to Twickenham to watch the match but the bars will remain firmly closed. Watching from home? Here's how to watch an England vs France live stream free from anywhere in the world.

Good news: the Autumn Nations Cup final will be streamed live and free on Amazon Prime. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

England progressed to the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup final as winners of Pool A having beaten Georgia, Ireland and Wales in convincing style. France, meanwhile, beat Scotland and Italy to take their place at the top of Pool B.

But with French clubs limiting their players to only three international games over the extended autumn test window, Les Bleus will be missing most of their top stars on Sunday.

First-choice options such as Antoine Dupont, Teddy Thomas and Virimi Vakatawa will be replaced by a host of young guns. Not that Eddie Jones's men will be taking it easy – France won the under-20 World Championships in both 2018 and 2019.

Jones has called up 20-year-old Wasps hooker Alfie Barbeary. And while Jonathan Joseph is unavailable, Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga have returned to the squad after injury.

England vs France kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 6th December at Twickenham. Follow our guide below to live stream every tackle and try for free...

How to watch England vs France free in the UK

Rights to show 14 of the 16 Nations Cup fixtures in the UK – including the final between England and France – belong to Amazon Prime. That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

Not in the UK but want to access your Amazon Prime account? Your best option is to use a reliable VPN – such as NordVPM – to log in using a UK IP address.

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

How to watch England vs France from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant services to stream England vs France, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs France in the USA

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Sunday's final. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch England vs France in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games – including Sunday's final – in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch England vs France in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of England vs France online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

