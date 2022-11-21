Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Denmark will be looking to underline their status as tournament dark horses as they take on underdogs Tunisia in this opening Group D fixture of World Cup 2022. Kasper Hjulmand's Danes arrive in Qatar after a hugely impressive qualifying campaign which saw them win all nine games, with keeper Kasper Schmeichel conceding just one goal Make sure you know how to watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream Date: Tuesday, November 22 Kick-off: 1pm GMT / 9am ET Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Danes be also looking to also build on their superb showing at Euro 2020 which saw them reach the semi-finals, despite the turmoil of Christian Eriksen's on-field cardiac arrest. With Eriksen now fully recovered and pulling the strings in midfield, Denmark look well capable of a deep run in Qatar, but must first face a wildcard Tunisia side that has expectations set low following a mediocre showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Appearing in their sixth World Cup, Jalel Kadri's Tunisia are the third-highest ranked African side in this year's tournament behind Senegal and Morocco, and they'll be looking to star man and former Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri to hit the ground running as they look to make it out of the group stages for the first time.

Man United fans will be meanwhile keeping an eye out for rising youth star and current Birmingham City loanee Hannibal Mejbri, who is expected to start in midfield for the Eagles of Carthage in this crucial Group D opener.

The only previous meeting between these two teams came in a friendly in Wakayama ahead of the Japan 2002 World Cup, with Denmark winning the encounter 2-1 thanks to goals from Jesper Grønkjær and Ebbe Sand.

This Group D match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 9am ET at the 45,350-seater Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Denmark vs Tunisia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Denmark vs Tunisia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Denmark vs Tunisia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Denmark vs Tunisia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Denmark vs Tunisia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Denmark vs Tunisia live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Denmark vs Tunisia live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Denmark vs Tunisia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Denmark vs Tunisia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream kick-off times

Global Denmark vs Tunisia kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe (including Denmark): 2pm

2pm USA (ET/PT): 9am / 6am

9am / 6am Australia: 12am

12am New Zealand: 2am

2am India: 6.30pm

6.30pm Tunisia: 5pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 7pm)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)