Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Vieira take on his old club online

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal may rank a fair way down the list of spiciest London derbies, but Monday night's clash does rank as the biggest Patrick Vieira derby going. The totemic ex-Arsenal midfielder has started his spell in the Palace dugout in fine style and will have his eyes on a Selhurst Park scalp after being denied three points at the Emirates by a 95th-minute Alexandre Lacazette equaliser earlier in the season. Make sure you know how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky or Now.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream Date: Monday 4h April 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Selhurst Park, London US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

A glance at Crystal Palace's recent form would indicate a side struggling for consistency, yet there is definitely something stirring in south-east London. The Eagles have soared into the FA Cup semi-finals and their resilient 0-0 draw with Manchester City last time out in the league was testament to their boss' tactical acumen.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has forced his way into Gareth Southgate's England reckoning, while Wilfried Zaha now has the talents of Micheal Olise, Ebere Eze and Odsonne Edouard in attacking positions. Zaha, a one-time Arsenal target, and Olise face late fitness tests.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have surged into fourth place and look a good bet for a return to the Champions League next season. The Gunners have won six of their last seven league games – tasting defeat only against in-form Liverpool – as Mikel Arteta seems to have found the right balance between defence and attack.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 4th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Sling TV 3-day free trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Spurs vs West Ham – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 3rd April

West Ham United vs Everton 14:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United 16:30

Monday 4th April

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 20:00

Wednesday 6th April

Burnley vs Everton 19:30

Friday 8th April

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Saturday 9th April

Everton vs Manchester United 12:30

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 10th April

Brentford vs West Ham United 14:00

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Norwich City vs Burnley 14:00

Manchester City vs Liverpool 16:30

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30