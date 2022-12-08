Croatia vs Brazil live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Croatia face an effervescent Brazil in maybe the most daunting prospect at World Cup 2022 but the tournament's most well-versed underdogs will relish making yet more history at football's biggest jamboree. The Balkan nation have never beaten Brazil in four attempts, but will approach this fixture with the determination and spirit that has characterised their football history since independence in 1991. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Croatia are the football equivalent of Monty Python's Black Knight. No matter how many limbs (metaphorical or actual) you think you've cut off, they'll still keep coming back for more. There was a certain inevitability to the Vatreni's shootout victory over Japan – the Samurai Blue had probably been the better team in 120 minutes – with Zlatko Dalic's side showing the sort of mental toughness in adversity which saw them reach the final four years ago.

At their best when considering the world is against them, Croatia will likely use the proper-football-man theory that Brazil's dancing in their last 16 defeat of South Korea is disrespectful and a very bad thing and rail against any similar samba antics on Friday night.

The first half of O Canarinho's 4-1 shellacking of South Korea was as good a 45 minutes of football as any team is likely to produce. Richarlison's intricately weaved goal was the sport's equivalent of a Picasso original, all brushstroke artistry and improvised brilliance to achieve both the beautiful and functional at once. That Lucas Paqueta's superb volley wasn't even the game's best goal is testament to just how impressive Brazil were.

Sure, Croatia – with Josko Gvardiola a contender for the defender of the tournament thus far – are a different prospect, but with Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Raphinha all in-form, too, it's perhaps only over-confidence that can stand in their way.

This quarter-final match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,667-seater Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Brazila live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Croatia vs Brazil live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Croatia vs Brazil live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Croatia vs Brazil live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Brazil

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Croatia vs Brazil live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Brazil

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Croatia vs Brazil in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Croatia vs Brazil live stream kick-off times

Global Croatia vs Brazil kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including Croatia: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 4am (Saturday)

4am (Saturday) New Zealand: 2am (Saturday)

2am (Saturday) India: 8.30pm

8.30pm Brazil: 12pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 9th December 2022

Croatia vs Brazil (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Netherlands vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday 10th December 2022

Morocco vs Portugal (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)