Costa Rica vs Germany live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany go in search of their first World Cup 2022 on Thursday as Hansi Flick's side look to avoid a shock exit from in their final Group E fixture against Costa Rica. Nothing but all three points will do for the four-time champions who sit bottom of the group. Los Ticos, meanwhile need a win of their own to make the last 16. Make sure you know how to watch a Costa Rica vs Germany live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Costa Rica vs Germany live stream Dates: Thursday, 1st December Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am EST Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Germans appeared to still be baring the scars of their disastrous showing at the last World Cup with their opening match defeat to Japan, but managed to pick themselves up to earn a comeback draw against Group leaders Spain.

The Costa Ricans have meanwhile managed an even more impressive Lazarus act, brushing off the humiliation of their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in their opener to claim a hard-earned 1-0 win over Japan to leave them with a fighting chance of qualification.

No matter the result, Thursday's game is in line to make history, with Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz set to become the first all-female refereeing team for a match at the men's World Cup.

This Group E match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 68,895-seater Al Bayt Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Costa Rica vs Germany live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Costa Rica vs Germany live stream

You can watch the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream for free on ITV 4. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Costa Rica vs Germany live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Costa Rica vs Germany live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for Costa Rica vs Germany live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Costa Rica vs Germany live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Costa Rica vs Germany

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Costa Rica vs Germany live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Costa Rica vs Germany

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Costa Rica vs Germany in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Costa Rica vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Costa Rica vs Germany live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Costa Rica vs Germany live stream kick-off times

Global Costa Rica vs Germany kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

12.30am Costa Rica: 1pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E: Germany vs Japan 1-2

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica 7-0

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica 0-1

Group E: Spain vs Germany 1-1

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)