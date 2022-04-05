Burnley vs Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Relegation six-pointers don't come much more important than Everton's trip to Burnley on Wednesday evening. Frank Lampard's 17th-place Toffees sit just four points ahead of Sean Dyche's Clarets in 19th with both sides in desperate need of a win as they play catch up with the teams around them fighting the drop. Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Burnley vs Everton live stream Date: Wednesday 6th April, 2022 Kick off: 7:30pm BST / 14:30pm ET Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

After a run of one defeat in seven from the end of January, Burnley have since fallen to four straight losses, conceding 10 and going 405 minutes without scoring. Maxwel Cornet has struggled for form since returning from the African Cup of Nations, while Wout Weghorst has faded after an impressive start following the Dutchman's January arrival from Wolfsburg.

If the Clarets are to survive to make next term a seventh successive Premier League season, wantaway centre-back James Tarkowski must stand up in place of injured captain Ben Mee.

Everton's miserable season, meanwhile, shows no sign of improving under Lampard's guidance. The Toffees have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games and fell to another limp defeat at West Ham on Sunday. A second away victory of the season is vital if they are to avoid a first season outside the top flight since 1953/54. Michael Keane, sent off at the weekend, is suspended, with Andros Townsend also missing through injury.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday, 6th April at Turf Moor. Follow our guide on how to watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Burnley vs Everton on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Burnley vs Everton live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Burnley vs Everton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Burnley vs Everton live stream.

UK: watch Burnley vs Everton in 4K

Burnley vs Everton will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Burnley vs Everton live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Burnley vs Everton with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Burnley vs Everton live stream

The Burnley vs Everton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Burnley vs Everton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Burnley vs Everton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Burnley vs Everton – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

