Barbarians vs Samoa live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals finale for free

The Barbarians are limbering up for their big clash with Samoa at Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The finale of the 2021 Autumn Internationals will mark the Barbarians' first match in two years and the anticipation is building. Kick-off is at 2.30pm GMT and UK-based fans can watch a free live stream on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Barbarians vs Samoa live stream from anywhere in the world free with a VPN.

Barbarians vs Samoa live stream Date: Sat 27th November 2021 Kick-off: 2.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 12.30am AEST (Sun) Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London FREE UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and the Barbarians, led by Australia head coach Dave Rennie, have gone with several Wallabies including James O'Connor at fullback, Rob Leota at openside flanker and Pete Samu on the blindside. It's not all Aussies, though. The new-look Barbarians will also field members of South Africa's World Cup-winning squad, in addition to Ireland's Rob Kearney, Scotland's Ryan Wilson and Japan's Ryoto Nakamura.

"Every one of these guys are honoured to become Barbarians and there's already a real sense of excitement and anticipation," Rennie said. "We have brought a diverse range of countries and cultures together and it's going to make for an exceptional week."

The last time these two teams met was just prior to the 2015 World Cup. The Barbarians overpowered Samoa 27-24 in a cracking game at London’s Olympic Stadium – can they do it again at Twickers this Saturday? Or will the likes of Opetera Peleseuma, Taiso Silafai Leaana and Michael Alaalatoa prove too strong for the hosts?

Barbarians vs Samoa kicks off at 2.30pm GMT on Saturday, 27th November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Follow our guide to watch a Barbarians vs Samoa live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Barbarians vs Samoa free live stream

UK viewers with a TV license can watch a Barbarians vs Samoa live stream free on BBC iPlayer. BBC One will have live coverage, presented by Lee MacKenzie, from 2pm GMT. Kick off is 2.30pm.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Barbarians vs Samoa from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Barbarians vs Samoa rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Barbarians vs Samoa live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Barbarians vs Samoa live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show Barbarians vs Samoa in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

Barbarians vs Samoa live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the finale of the 2021 Autumn Internationals – Barbarians vs Samoa – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch Barbarians vs Samoa in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch Barbarians vs Samoa live in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - BBC One / BBC iPlayer