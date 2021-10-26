Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches

The Carabao Cup is a chance to put league form to one side and that's something that might suit Leeds United more than it will their hosts for this evening's Last 16 EFL tie, Arsenal. With no losses since August, Mikel Arteta looks to have finally got his young team to turn that elusive corner to become something of a contender for this competition and more. A place in the quarters beckons. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Leeds live stream Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London Free trial: Kayo Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Now TV / Sky Sports

Their 10-man loss to Liverpool to one side, Leeds United have looked more solid this season than last. They've also looked a lot less exciting too, and there lies the problem for this suddenly not very Bielsa looking team. They're just not scoring enough goals.

The fear for Leeds fans is that they've perhaps been found out and that their second season in the top flight may go the way of so many after a cracking first year for a while. Centre forward Rodrigo's last gasp equaliser at the weekend will have done the team's belief the power of good, and the good news is that winger Raphinha looks fit to play, despite getting subbed after a nasty tackle.

For Arsenal, this game may be a decent opportunity to rotate the first teamers but Arteta will fancy his chances of winning this competition and will be wary of any Premier League opposition. Expect to see starts for the likes of Odegaard, Maitland-Niles and Martinelli, with the top performers at easy reach should they be needed.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) today at the Emirates Stadium. The match is on Sky in the UK but read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Leeds live stream wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream for free

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers a free trial as well as some fairly low monthly prices.

The length of trial and price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Another great free trial option is for those based in Australia who can tune into the coverage on BeIn Sports by using streaming service Kayo. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN or Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Canada, Australia or those selected European countries.

Watch an Arsenal vs Leeds live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

here are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Arsenal vs Leeds, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN or 'Australia' for Kayo.

3. Then head over to DAZN or Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy an Arsenal vs Leeds stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream

Arsenal vs Leeds United will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event tonight. Kick off is at 7.45pm BST.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream 128 Sky Premier League games – including Arsenal vs Leeds – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

US: Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights. You can catch Arsenal vs Leeds on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

AUS & NZ: Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

You can watch Arsenal vs Leeds in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Arsenal vs Leeds, with the game kicking off at 4.45am AEST and 6.45am NZT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

(Image credit: Wembley Stadium)

All times in BST

Tuesday 26th October

7.45pm: Chelsea vs Southampton

7.45pm: Arsenal vs Leeds

7.45pm: QPR vs Sunderland



Wednesday 27th October

7.45pm: West Ham vs Manchester City

7.45pm: Preston vs Liverpool

7.45pm: Leicester City vs Brighton

7.45pm: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

7.45pm: Stoke vs Brentford