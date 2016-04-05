Watching television is becoming an increasingly immersive experience - and it’s beginning to spill beyond the edges of your screen. With Philips’ Ambilight and AmbiLux technology, even your humble living room wall has become key to the action.

Experience AmbiLux - and win

Terms and conditions

Competition terms & conditions: 1. Entries will only be accepted via email to philipscomp@haymarket.com. Entries will be judged on the quality, originality and relevance of their submissions, which must not exceed 140 characters. 2. The closing date for entries is 11.45pm, April 18, 2016. 3. Prize is: invitation to a Philips evening on Wednesday April 20, 2016. Winners will be required to make their own way to and from the event. 4. One attendee of the event will win a 65-inch Philips television. 5. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over 6. No cash alternative. Prizes are non-transferable. 7. Only one entry per person. 8. The event will be filmed. By entering the competition, you consent to appearing in any media produced on behalf of Philips. 9. For full terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE, UK