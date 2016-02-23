You’ve heard the hyperbole about hi-res music. “It’s like listening in colour!” “It’s like going from VHS to Blu-ray!” “Hi-res holds the key to world peace!”

But have you actually experienced it? On a proper system? You really should. If you’re in Bristol for the Sound and Vision show between Friday 26th and Sunday 28th February, pop in to Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s Bristol branch and have a listen.

It’s a whole weekend of high-resolution audio. You can listen to hi-res music on kit from NAD and Bluesound, as well as learning how to convert your existing vinyl collection to hi-res files using the new Sony PS-HX500 analogue-to-digital turntable.

You’ve probably heard of MQA, too. It’s a way of packaging digital files (including hi-res ones) into small file-sizes without the sonic sacrifices usually associated with compressed audio. Is it the biggest thing to happen to digital music since the original iPod? Listen to it on a Bluesound set-up and decide for yourself…

And because Sevenoaks never stops giving, you might win stuff too: there’s a Bluesound Node 2 and Pulse Flex in the prize-draw, a chance to win back the price of any Podspeakers purchased over the weekend, plus free goodie-bags to everyone who attends.

Don’t forget the show-stopping offers, available online and at Sevenoaks stores nationwide. Once your appetite has been whetted by all that hi-def goodness, you’ll want to fill your car boot with all manner of amazing hi-fi and AV kit at MQA-file-size prices.

NAD C 316BEE and C 516BEE amp and CD player £498 (free Monitor Audio Bronze 2 speakers worth £279)

Bluesound Pulse Mini hi-res wireless speaker £399 (save £20)

REL T9i subwoofer £799 (save £100)

Claim 15% off speakers - quote code SPEAKER15 in-store

Free QED uPlay Plus aptX Bluetooth Receiver worth £79.95 with selected hi-fi purchases over £300

Upgrade to Dolby Atmos and save up to £150 when you trade-in your old AV receiver

Save up to £600 on speakers when purchased together with any Naim Uniti product

Turn up at the shop between 10am and 6pm on Friday or Saturday, or between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, and you’ll be in for a treat.

For more information – and to find out how to get to the shop – visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk