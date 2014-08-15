The new YouTube TV app will be available on smart TVs soon, intending to make the whole user process a lot simpler.

An improved user interface makes navigation much easier, and a new design that takes cues from Android L means it will integrate easily with other Android devices, when Android L is finally released.

A new sidebar plays host to subscriber channels as well as "What to Watch" videos, tailored for each user based on their viewing habits. As the video shows, users will be able to search for content on the app through their smartphone.

The YouTube app is available now on Xbox One consoles and will be coming to other consoles, smart TVs and set-top boxes soon.

The refresh comes before Google plans to launch its Android TV smart TV platform. This will allow users to search for anything, whether it be a Google search or a movie on Netflix. Google will also use voice-recognition technology to allow users search for content by talking to their smartphone or Android Wear watch.

