You will soon be able to control your Yamaha MusicCast wireless multi-room system just by using your voice. That's because from this autumn, MusicCast will feature Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant found in its Echo speakers and Fire TV streaming box.

The ability will be enabled via a firmware update to over 40 MusicCast products, including speakers, AV receivers and soundbars. At the same time, Yamaha will release the skills - as Alexa capabilities are known - that add support for the MusicCast commands.

Yamaha's MusicCast products have Bluetooth, so they can already stream to the Amazon Echo speaker. But you won't be able to control it with your voice until the update rolls out in the autumn.

To pair it with an Echo speaker, just follow these simple instructions.

But if you do intend to hook your MusicCast system up to your Echo speaker, be warned: the Echo's sound quality isn't fantastic. Still, it'll be infinitely more forgiveable once it means you can control your whole system without leaving the sofa.

