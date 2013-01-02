Following the November 2012 launch of the Napster service via its current Aventage and RX-V73 AV receivers, Yamaha has announced firmware upgrades allowing 20 of its older networked models, including the RX-V671 pictured above, to access the service, complete with a free 30-day trial.

Napster is currently available on all the Aventage models, the Award-winning RX-V673 and the RX-V773, but from now the following models also gain Napster functionality:

RX-V867

RX-V1067

RX-V2067

RX-V3067

RX-A1000

RX-A2000

RX-A3000

HT-R8063

HTR-9063

RX-V671

RX-V771

RX-V871

RX-A710

RX-A810

RX-V1071

RX-V2071

RX-V3071

RX-A1010

RXA2010

RX-A3010

To access the updated firmware, go to the Yamaha website, and to sign up for the 30-day free trial visit www.napster.co.uk/yamaha

After the trial period, users pay from £5 per month for ongoing service.

