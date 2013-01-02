Following the November 2012 launch of the Napster service via its current Aventage and RX-V73 AV receivers, Yamaha has announced firmware upgrades allowing 20 of its older networked models, including the RX-V671 pictured above, to access the service, complete with a free 30-day trial.
Napster is currently available on all the Aventage models, the Award-winning RX-V673 and the RX-V773, but from now the following models also gain Napster functionality:
RX-V867
RX-V1067
RX-V2067
RX-V3067
RX-A1000
RX-A2000
RX-A3000
HT-R8063
HTR-9063
RX-V671
RX-V771
RX-V871
RX-A710
RX-A810
RX-V1071
RX-V2071
RX-V3071
RX-A1010
RXA2010
RX-A3010
To access the updated firmware, go to the Yamaha website, and to sign up for the 30-day free trial visit www.napster.co.uk/yamaha
After the trial period, users pay from £5 per month for ongoing service.
