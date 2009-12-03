It Might Get Loud is a documentary on the electric guitar from the point of view of three top rock musicians: the Edge, Jimmy Page and Jack White.

Charity Memories in Music has been given VIP tickets to the screening, and the contest to win them will benefit Casa Jimmy, Jimmy Page's home for abandoned street children run by Task Brasil.

The first 50 entries received will also be entered into a special prize draw. Winners will each receive a pair of VIP tickets and a DVD of the film. Closing date for entries is Saturday, December 12th.

To enter the competition, go to: www.memoriesinmusic.com/contest.

