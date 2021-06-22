When does Prime Day 2021 end? Here's when the Amazon Prime Day deals finish

We're on day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale event, which runs for a total of 48 hours. So when does Prime Day – and therefore the Prime Day deals – actually end?

The madness of the official Prime Day deals are set to end on Tuesday 22nd June at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET. And in fact, some of the top-sellers have already run out of stock after the first day of discounts.

Of course, we wouldn't be surprised if some Prime Day offers were carried over into the next few days – as was the case last year.

That being said, if you've spotted a Lightning deal you fancy, there's a fair chance that will only last a matter of hours, while the hottest Amazon device deals will likely stop at the end of Tuesday.

To benefit from Amazon Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you aren't part of the Prime family already, don't sweat, there's still time – you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now.

If you don't want to keep your subscription to the $12.99 service after Prime Day (or after the 30 days are up), you can simply cancel anytime.

This year's best Prime Day deals