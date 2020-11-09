Vizio Black Friday OLED TV deal: at just $899, this could be the best ever OLED deal

If you want big screen performance without the big price tag, check out this Black Friday deal. The 55-inch Visio 4K OLED TV is normally $1299 but Best Buy has just slashed the price to an astonishingly low $899.

To see the massive $400 saving, you'll need to sign into your My Best Buy account – or create one for free. Once that's done you can avail yourself of one of the cheapest OLED TVs we've ever seen...

Vizio 55-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $1299 $899 at Best Buy

OLED is the hottest TV tech and to see an OLED TV below $1000 is almost unheard of. This model will level up your home viewing with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more – and all for $899. Don't forget: you'll need to sign into your My Best Buy account to see the deal.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $1999 $1499 at Best Buy

Want to go bigger? Best Buy has also knocked $500 off the 65-inch model, which packs in all the same great features including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor. Again, you'll need to sign into your free My Best Buy account to see the deal.

View Deal

Vizio is best known for its great-value AV products but it's dipped its toe in the premium TV pond with the launch of its first OLED TV range – the 55in OLED55-H1 and 65in OLED65-H1 (originally priced at $1300 and $2000 respectively).

We've not reviewed these panels but they're powered by Vizio's top-of-the-line IQ Ultra picture processor, which leverages a brand-new 3D color engine for superior color reproduction, as well as AI and machine-learning for improved resolution and detail.

Vizio has pushed the boat out when it comes to features, too. Both support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, next-gen HDMI 2.1 sockets with eARC, and the brand's own SmartCast TV platform with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, CBS All Access, NBC and Prime Video streaming apps.

Not bad for a first effort. Now $899 and $1499 respectively, they're a steal. Snap one up while stocks last at Best Buy.

