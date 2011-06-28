Jays has given its v-Jays on-ear headphones a new matt finish and dropped the price tag.

On sale in new packaging alongside the rest of the Jays range as part of a renewed push by the Swedish company, the v-Jays are set to retail for around £60.

We've previously reviewed in-ear and on-ear models from the c-Jays, q-Jays, t-Jays and a-Jays ranges.

Rune Torbjörnsen, CEO of Jays AB (publ), said: “It’s not often that a product is still gathering momentum a few years after its launch.

We can now make v-Jays even more accessible with a more attractive price... part of our effort to share our passion for music and joy for what we do with as many people as possible.”

We'll hopefully be taking a look at the new Jays headphones in our headphone special in the September issue, out July 7th.

