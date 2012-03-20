UPDATE:

Sonos has released an update to its Mac and PC desktop apps. The update, which went live this morning, is available for free via a download over your home wireless network.

The latest Sonos 3.7 app requires Mac OS X 10.6 or higher and Windows XP Service Pack 3 or higher, and works with Vista and Windows 7.

We've had a quick look this morning and it's certainly an update to the appearance, which looks smart and seems quicker both to navigate and at finding artists and tracks thanks, with a much improved search facility.

The queue box takes up a more prominent place, making it easier to drag and drop tracks to make on on-the-fly playlist.

There's also a clever new Mini Controller app which allows to control Sonos while you're in other apps on your computer.

Simply open up your desktop app to be prompted to download the new version – you'll need to do the same on your iOS or Android app, too.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Published 15.03.2011

The Sonos Controller apps for desktop PC and Mac are to get a new look and new features next week.

The Sonos Controller should be faster, search should be improved, there are tweaks to the drag and drop interface and easier access for features such as the sleep timer and alarms.

Adding individual or multiple tracks and entire playlists to your play queue looks set to be made easier too, as will controlling multiple zones of music.

Also new is a pop-out Mini Controller, which will allow you to control your Sonos system while you're working in other applications on your computer, which sounds like a good addition to us.

This latest Sonos 3.7 app requires Mac OS X 10.6 or higher and Windows XP Service Pack 3 or higher, and works with Vista and Windows 7.

We're expecting the update for the new Sonos Controller apps for PC and Mac to go live sometime next week.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook