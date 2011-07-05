Updated 05.07.11



There's now an iOS version of ITV Player available for Apple iOS devices, joining the Android version released last month.

It's free to download from the App Store and works on any Apple mobile or tablet that runs iOS 4.3 or higher, and is connected wirelessly to the internet.

Users can catch up on TV programmes from the last seven days on ITV1, 2, 3 and 4, and search for programmes by channel or alphabetically.

Published 21.06.11

ITV Player, the network's catch-up TV service, is now available on Android mobile phones.

Smartphones with Android 2.2 (or later) and Adobe Air 2.6 (or later) will be able to use the app, which is available for free from the Android Market.

The app requires a wi-fi connection in order for you to view a selection of content from ITV1, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4, for up to seven days after broadcast.

It's available for UK users only and some regions may not be able to view ITV1.

ITV is also looking to bring ITV Player to Android 3.0, the operating software built for Android tablets.

