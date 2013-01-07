See here: Toshiba 2013 TVs UK details now released

Toshiba has announced its line-up of TVs for 2013 and there is plenty to get excited about.

There are six TV ranges in all for 2013, led by the L9300 series - Toshiba's first Ultra HD 4K televisions, and joined by LED TVs from 23in to 84in.

Here are the models in full from the CES 2013 announcement. Details on UK prices, release dates and more when we get it.

Toshiba L9300 Ultra HD 4K TV series

- Release date: Summer 2013

- Available in 58in, 65in and 84in screen sizes

- 58L9300, 65L9300 and 84L9300

- Powered by Toshiba's CEVO 4K Quad+Dual Core Processor

- Ultra-slim bezel, gun-metal trim, frame stand

- Dynamic Picture Mode

- ClearScan 240Hz

- CQ Engine

- UltraClear Dynamic Noise Reduction

- Resolution+

Toshiba L7350 3D Cloud TV series

- Available in 58in and 65in screen sizes

- 58L7350 and 65L7350

- Active 3D

- New 'Cloud TV' aka smart TV platform, promises improved functionality and interface

Toshiba L7300 LED Cloud TV series

- Available in 50in, 58in and 65in screen sizes

- 50L7300, 58L7300 and 65L7300

- New 'Cloud TV' aka smart TV platform, promises improved functionality and interface

Toshiba L4300 LED Cloud TV series

- Available in 32in, 39in, 50in and 58in screen sizes

- 32L4300, 39L4300, 50L4300 and 58L4300

- New 'Cloud TV' aka smart TV platform, promises improved functionality and interface

Toshiba L2300 LED TV series

- Release date March 2013

- Available in 23in, 32in, 39in and 50in screen sizes

- 23L2300, 32L2300, 39L2300 and 50L2300

Toshiba L1350 LED TV series

- Release date March 2013

- Available in 23in, 29in, 32in, 39in and 50in screen sizes

- 23L1350, 29L1350, 32L1350, 39L1350 and 50L1350

More details, prices, release dates and UK information as soon as we get it.

