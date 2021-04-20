Tidal streaming app lands on LG TVs, includes Dolby Atmos support

Good news if you're an LG smart TV owner and also subscribe to Tidal. You now have access to a dedicated Tidal TV app.

The new app is compatible with 2018 to 2021 models running webOS versions 4.0 through 6.0 and can now be downloaded now from the LG Content Store.

The streaming service, which offers high-fidelity MQA audio, Sony 360 Reality Audio content, plus a growing Dolby Atmos Music library all through its HiFi tier, has been notably absent from LG TVs until now.

Thanks to the addition of the new app, though, Tidal users can now stream music through their LG TV and take advantage of Dolby Atmos content if their set or connected soundbar supports it.

Tidal's Dolby Atmos music catalogue launched in 2019 and includes older releases remixed in the immersive format, such as Kraftwerk's 3D The Catalogue, Hans Zimmer's Live in Prague and R.E.M.'s Automatic For The People (25th Anniversary Edition), as well as newer hits like Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, The Weeknd’s After Hours and 50+ genre-spanning playlists. A great excuse to spend a few more hours in front of your beloved LG G1 OLED.

