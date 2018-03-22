Tidal today launched on the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, joining its main competitor Spotify on the platform.

The music streaming service will bring a custom interface to the platform, apparently emphasising "TIDAL’s visual ecosystem - and is designed to provide the best experience for large screen devices."

The Home screen will show new content, video playlists and other content like concerts, livestreams, music videos, albums, podcasts and more. Heading to “My Collection” acts as your favourites menu.

The company says it has optimised the search function to make it easier to navigate the service's 50 million tracks.

Tidal also took the opportunity to promote its launch on Android Auto - the Google equivalent of Apple's CarPlay - for Android 5.0 devices and higher. It previously launched on CarPlay in December 2017.

