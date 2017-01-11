German turntable company Dual is relaunching in the UK. The company, once the largest producer of turntables in Europe, went bankrupt in 1982 after Japanese rivals had flooded the hi-fi market. But now the brand is back, with three new budget models.

The MTR-75 is top of the range. It's belt-driven to an aluminium platter using a DC servo motor with selectable speed. The built-in RIAA phono stage has been developed to get the best from a wide range of moving-magnet cartridges, and it's not bad looking either, with a satin black chassis and large vibration-damping feet.

Its straight aluminium tonearm has a damped lift-mechanism, and comes fitted with an Audio Technica MM cartridge. The adjustable counterweight marked with a 0.1 gauge allows for fine-tune stylus tracking. The MTR-75 also has a USB output. Throw in an automatic stop and lift feature, and you've got a turntable worth checking out.

MORE: 9 of the best turntables

The MTR-75 is available now, and costs £249.99.

The MTR-40 is a direct-drive model with variable speed control, and is styled as a prosumer DJ deck. It will set you back £229.99.

The MTR-15, the cheapest of the three, is also fully automatic, with a USB port. It, too, features the dampened lift system. It comes in at £124.99.

Dual's more upmarket CS series is slated to launch later in the year, along with a Bluetooth speaker, DAB radio and AV soundbase.

MORE: Vinyl sales predicted to keep growing in 2017