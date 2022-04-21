This TCL 98-inch 4K QLED TV delivers a huge screen for a (relatively) low price

By published

An "exceptional viewing experience" – if you have room for it

TCL C73K TV
(Image credit: TCL)

Thought ultra-large TVs were the preserve of Russian oligarchs? You might want to think again. TCL's 2022 TV range includes a 98-inch 4K QLED TV for just €6000 (around £5000 / $6500). 

Not cheap, of course, but it's all relative. The 98-inch 2021 Samsung Q90A Neo QLED TV, for example, would set you back three times that sum (£15,000, around $20,000 / AU$27,000), which does make this seem decent value.

And it's no slouch on the specs. This 98-inch TCL C73 features Google TV, a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K@120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM. Sizes range from 43- to 98-inches, but only the 98-inch gets an LED zone dimming system.

Tech fans in the US can already buy a similar 98-inch TCL TV. Earlier this year the company unveiled the 7-series R754 98-inch "XL Collection" 4K LCD TV, which TCL's website lists for $7999.99.  

Titanic TVs have become increasingly popular lately, partly because of the rise of "same-day" premieres (when a Hollywood film lands on a major streaming service within hours of hitting theatres). This is all about creating a real home cinema experience, without the need for a projector.

Of course, bigger isn't always better and not everyone has the space to sit far back enough from a 98-inch TV to get the full effect. That said, buying the biggest and best TV within your budget is usually a good idea. Read our guide on what size TV to buy for all the details.

The TCL 98-inch C73 is already on sale in Australia for AU$9999 and is expected to arrive in the UK/Europe later this year.

MORE:

Read all about the Samsung 2022 TV line-up

A new breed of TV: check out our hands-on with the Sony A95K QD-OLED

The one to beat? Here's our LG G2 review

Tom Bailey

Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Mr Porter, Oracle and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile technology, electric vehicles and video streaming.