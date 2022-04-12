TCL announces 2022 TV range, including C93K MiniLED model with 1920 dimming zones

TCL Europe has just taken the wraps off its 2022 TV lineup, which is headed up by a MiniLED model that boasts 12,000 individual LEDs and almost 2000 separate dimming zones.

This C93K flagship will be available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. According to FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab) , the 75-inch version will have precisely 1920 dimming zones, while the 65-inch model will have 1080.

The C93K will also benefit from the Google TV operating system as well as HDMI 2.1 sockets (the number of which has not yet been confirmed) that support 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM. The TV in fact has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and will support 144Hz gaming with VRR via PC.

Next in the line-up is the also-MiniLED C83K, which keeps Google TV and all of the gaming features, including the 144Hz refresh rate, but has a reduced number of dimming zones (the precise number has not been disclosed. Interestingly, the C73K will be available as a 55-inch model as well as in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

TCL says it's made five key improvements to its MiniLED technology for 2022. These are 16-bit, "ultra-precise" light control; a new LED design that emits light in a circular shape rather than square, apparently resulting in less blooming and fewer jaggy edges; a new direct drive system for the backlight that is said to increase responsiveness; greater uniformity in the MiniLEDs across the whole panel; and a 'demura' feature that increases colour and light consistency across the image.

C73K and C63K QLED TVs

(Image credit: TCL)

Below the C93K and C83K MiniLED models sit two standard QLED TVs – the C73K and C63K – both of which are also Google TVs.

The C73K is available in a whole host of sizes, ranging from a bijou 43 inches right up to a 98-inch monster. This step-down model still has a 144Hz refresh rate, plus HDMI 2.1 sockets that support all of the gaming features mentioned above.

The C63K, meanwhile, drops down to a 50Hz panel and is available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches.

TCL has said that it will also launch two affordable models this summer – the P73K and P63K. There's little information available on these at this point, but we know that they will have a 4K resolution and will run the Android TV operating system.

The more premium C93K, C83K, C73K and C63K TVs will apparently be available 'this spring', but pricing is yet to be confirmed.

MORE:

Samsung 2022 TV line-up

A new breed of TV: check out our hands-on with the Sony A95K QD-OLED

The one to beat? Here's our LG G2 review