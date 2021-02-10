This epic Amazon deal takes 20% off the (already cheap) Fire 7 tablet

The Amazon Fire 7 is one of best-value tablets around but Amazon has gone and taken an extra 20% off the price. Normally $49.99, the Fire 7 has now dropped to just $39.99 – the same epic deal that cropped up on Black Friday.

With a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display, seven hours battery life and dual front and rear cameras, the Fire 7 is a top tablet given the rock-bottom price. Amazon doesn't say when the deal will end, so take advantage of it while you can...

Amazon Fire 7 16GB $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7-inch screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. And all for a penny under $40.View Deal

We called the 2017-issue Fire 7 "One of the best tablets out there for those on a tight budget" adding "it’s cheap, cheerful, easy to use and has a lot of the functionality of its more costly counterparts."

Cut to 2021 and the updated Fire 7 improves on its predecessor with a faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM, a 2 MP rear-facing camera plus HD 720p front-facing snapper and handsfree Alexa – meaning you can simply holler "Alexa!" followed by your request and the Fire 7 responds.

Amazon Prime subscribers will also enjoy the way the Fire 7 integrates with the company's services, which happens smoothly and efficiently at every opportunity. The Fire 7 doubles up as a versatile smart-home controller, too.

All four colorways (plum, sage, twilight blue and black) are discounted and, at $39.99, there's very little to dislike. Want a little more storage? The 32GB is also reduced, from $69.99 to $59.99

MORE:

Save big with the best Amazon Echo deals

Or stream for less with the best Fire TV stick deals

And here's our pick of todays best iPad deals