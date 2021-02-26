The world's first 165-inch folding MicroLED TV, yours for $400,000

High-end TV brand C-Seed has taken the wraps off what's said to be "the world's first" folding 165-inch MicroLED TV.

Aimed at luxury homes (and presumably Elon Musk), the 7ft-high C-Seed M1 "rises silently" out of the floor and unfolds four panels to make up a monster 4K HDR display. The company's Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology aims to create a seamless effect, so the multi-sectional design resembles one giant 165-inch TV.

"Big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design," says C-Seed co-founder Alexander Swatek, who created the company in 2009 with two ex-Bang & Olufsen managers. "Therefore, C-Seed took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design."

The M1 uses MicroLED technology, which has the potential to go brighter than OLED sets (handy if you're trying to watch a 165-inch TV on a sunny day in a gleaming white apartment). C-Seed also notes that the M1 supports HDR10+ and boasts an integrated 2.1 speaker system.

If you're familiar with C-Seed you'll know the Austrian outfit specialises in ultra-luxurious indoor and outdoors TVs, many of which, like this 2017 4K model, are the size of a small bus.

The firm's latest masterpiece will be available in black, gold, silver and a matt "Titan" grey from July 2021. The price? An eye-watering $400,000 (that's around £290,000 or AU$510,000).

Buying one might be the easy bit, though. Burying a folding TV weighing 1350kg in the floor of your marble-clad penthouse could be tricky...

In the mood for a MicroLED TV? Samsung's 110-inch The Wall is arriving soon and LG has launched this 163-inch monster.

