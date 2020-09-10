LG launches its first commercially available Micro LED display

LG has taken its first steps into a possible TV world of the future with the launch of its first Micro LED display.

The LG MAGNIT is a modular 163-inch screen designed for signage purposes, but the Korean company also sees it fit for use as a TV in luxury homes for TVs. Kitted out with LG's familiar webOS smart TV platform, a 4K resolution, and the AI-powered Alpha picture processors from LG's current flagship OLEDs, it promises big-scale film and TV action for the family.

LG says that its Micro LED pixels will deliver sharper images with better contrast and wider viewing angles too.

(Image credit: LG)

MicroLED sets are similar to OLEDs in their self-emissive properties, but instead of using organic light emitting diodes they use extremely tiny (micrometre-scale), non-organic (i.e. longer-lasting) LEDs that have the potential to go much brighter, as well as give display manufacturers more control over dimming zones.

With MAGNIT, LG has applied these pixels directly to the substrate board. The panel is finished with the company's proprietary anti-glare Black Coating display technology, which it says protects the LEDs from moisture, dust and external impact.

Each of MAGNIT's Micro LED cabinets measure 600 x 337.5 x 44.9mm (HxWxD) and will link together to form displays of different sizes.

While LG has not officially announced any Micro LED TVs predominantly for the home, expect a first on this front some time soon, especially given that LG's big rival, Samsung, demoed a 75in Micro LED TV of its own at CES 2020.

