The 7 very best Black Friday headphones deals live right now

Black Friday may not be here... yet. But the Black Friday headphones deals certainly are, as the annual shopping event continues to kick off earlier and earlier each year. So whether you're after a pair of wireless noise-cancelling over-ears or AirPods-style true wireless earbuds (or AirPods themselves!), now is as good a time to buy as any – especially as there are currently huge (and in some cases, unprecedented) discounts on several five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning pairs.

You'll find a hoard of hugely discounted pairs on our best Black Friday headphones deals page, but here is our pick of the very best eight deals – because why scroll and scroll (and scroll) when you don't have to. Our educated picks (we review hundreds of headphones every year, so you can trust us) cover some of the world's most reputable headphones brands (including Sony, Apple, JBL and Sennheiser) and start from just $XX thanks to Black Friday discounts.

New Apple AirPods 3 now only $155 at Walmart (save $24)

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-CH710N $180 Sony WH-CH710N $180 £78 at Best Buy (save $102)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 above? These more midrange wireless noise-cancellers from Sony could be just the ticket. We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life. A safe bet at this price, we'd say.

$100 Sony WF-C500 $100 $78 at Amazon (save $22)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue. Five stars

AKG Y500 Wireless AKG Y500 Wireless $150 $120 at Amazon (save $30)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these wireless on-ears, and this price makes them even more tempting Five stars

AirPods Pro $250 AirPods Pro $250 $159 at Walmart (save $91)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Now, they're even better thanks to spatial audio support, and this is the lowest price we've seen ever seen them at. Four stars



Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

While now surpassed by the $248 WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still fantastic buys – especially at this hugely discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for?

