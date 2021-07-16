The Tokyo Olympics will be available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos... in the US

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
With Tokyo 2020 a hop, skip and jump away, Comcast has announced plans to broadcast a "first-of-its-Kind" Olympic viewing experience in Dolby Vision HDR

The company's Xfinity X1 TV customers will get access to Olympics coverage in Dolby Vision accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound, not to mention all 7000 Hours of NBCUniversal’s live, on demand, streaming coverage of the games via the Peacock TV app. X1 users will even get notifications for must-see moments such as the final of the 100m sprint race.

Meanwhile, Xfinity Flex 4K broadband customers can expect 4K streaming coverage plus a host of "new streaming experiences". Saying “Olympics” into the Xfinity Voice Remote will take customers to the network's Olympics destination. There are even special voice commands for specific athletes, sports, teams and featured nations.

NBCUniversal previously announced it would air live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics in 4K HDR, a first for a US broadcaster. Events that will be featured in 4K include track and field, swimming, diving, tennis, beach volleyball, golf, gymnastics and more. TV customers will be granted exclusive access to men's basketball.

Of course, today announcement applies solely to those in the US. The BBC has the rights to broadcast 300 hours of live Olympics coverage in the UK, but plans to present at least some of that coverage in 4K and HDR via the iPlayer app have been derailed by the pandemic. Eurosport 4K is expected to broadcast coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 4K HDR.

In need of a smarter TV ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, 23rd July? Here's our guide to the best TVs and the best media streamers on the market.

