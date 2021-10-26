The Sony Xperia PRO-I is Sony's highest spec smartphone to date

Sony has announced what looks like its most premium mobile phone to date, the Sony Xperia PRO-I. It's aimed at those who want to take smartphone photography to the next level and that includes shooting your own 4K 120fps high frame rate home movies.

Sony claims that the Sony Xperia PRO-I is, in fact, the very first smartphone that can do just that. You'll then by able to enjoy that and the rest of your favourite films and TV show on its 21:9 aspect 6.5in 4K HDR OLED display. It includes a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth and 240Hz motion blur reduction technology to keep gameplay and videos rendered as smoothly as possible.

It's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor that keeps all of those processes running to order and the phone comes with 'Heat Suppression' control to minimise thermal stress on the battery and maintain its longer-term health.

Like the more standard, high-spec Sony Xperia 1 III, there's also a 3.5mm jack for an audio experience that includes Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC lossless wireless listening and Sony's DSEE Ultimate which aims to upscale compressed files for higher quality listening.

Sony's full-stage stereo speakers should deliver a good standard of sound when there are no headphones involved and there's three free months of Tidal to try out too.

Beyond music and movies, it's the camera that's the undoubtedly the star of the show for the Sony Xperia PRO-I. It's the first smartphone to use a 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (as found in top-end Sony compact cameras) with phase detection AF. There are ZEISS Tessar optics and Sony's BIONZ X for mobile imaging processor to bring what is promised to be unparalleled low light smartphone photography.

Altogether, this is about as premium as Sony's phones get and, at £1599 ($1800) , one would certainly hope so. That makes the Sony Xperia PRO-I a little pricier than the Sony Xpera 1 III (£1199/$1300) but perhaps worth the extra spend for those that take their photography almost as seriously as their mobile AV and music.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I will be available to buy from early December. Full details at Sony.

