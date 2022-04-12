The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV is more expensive than Samsung's own QD-OLED

Sony has officially unveiled the price of the A95K, the world's first available QD-OLED TV.

The 55-inch A95K model will cost €3,050, according to FlatPanelsHD. That translates to around £2550 / $3300 / AU$4500. The 65-inch version will go for €4,050, or around $3400 / $4400 / AU$5900.

[UPDATE: a just-spotted leak suggests the A95K's UK price will be £2699]

We here hugely impressed with the A95K after going hands on with the cutting-edge panel last month, but we felt it was "likely to be pricey". Rumours of production issues at Samsung Display, supplier of QD-OLED panels to Sony, only fuelled speculation that the A95K might end up costing an arm and a leg.

But while today's figures are a touch higher than some leaks had previously suggested, they don't seem outrageous – QD-OLED could be a game-changing TV tech, after all.

Crucially, though, Samsung's upcoming S95B QD-OLED TV, which uses the same panel as Sony's A95K, costs significantly less – just $2200 for the 55-inch model and $3000 for the 65-inch version. That's around £1700 / AU$3000 and £3300 / AU$4000, respectively.

Of course, a TV's performance is dictated by far more than its panel technology alone, but it will be fascinating to see how these two QD-OLED TVs compare and whether Sony really has managed to add so much extra value to its model.

Elsewhere, Sony has also announced pricing of its A80K 4K OLED TV (replacement for the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning A80J). It starts at €2300 (around £1900 / $2500 / AU$3400) for the 55-inch and tops out at €4500 (around £3800 / $4900 / AU$6600) for the 77-inch.

The company also revealed the cost of its 'big value' X90K 4K LCD TV (replacement for the five-star X90J). Prices range from €1600 (around £1350 / $1750 / AU$2300) for the 55-inch, up to €4000 (around £3400 / $4400 / AU$5800) for the 85-inch.

There's also the Sony X95K, the company's first 4K Mini LED TV. That model starts at €3500 (around £2900 / $3800 / AU$5100) for the smallest 65-inch size.

Sony is expected to announce pricing for the UK and other European countries any day now. We will update you as soon as we hear any further.

