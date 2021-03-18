The new Mini LED iPad Pro could launch next month

We could see new iPad Pros launch next month, according to Bloomberg, with one model due a significant upgrade in screen tech.

The site's sources say that the 12.9in iPad Pro will get a Mini LED display. This would have better contrast ratios than the existing OLED panel, and be less susceptible to burn-in.

It's not the first we've heard about the tech coming to Apple devices, either. Back in 2019, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the firm was working on Mini LED-equipped laptops and tablets. He also predicted that Apple would debut the tech in the 12.9in iPad Pro. So there's a lot in this story that stacks up.

The new Pros are thought to look similar to the current models, but with speedier processors inside. In fact, performance should be "on a par" with Apple's M1 MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, the report says.

Apple's M1 devices launched last year, and are the first to feature Apple's own silicon chips, marking a break from Intel's processors. With Apple making the hardware and software, performance has increased significantly, with noted gains in battery life.

Both the new iPad Pros are also thought to feature new cameras. Both have reportedly been tested with Thunderbolt ports, which would transfer data quicker than the current USB-C. But there's no word on whether they will launch with Thunderbolt or USB-C.

It's not just new Pros that Apple has in the iPad pipeline. The company is reportedly working on an iPad Mini with a bigger screen than the current 7.9in, and a standard iPad that's slimmer and lighter than the current model (that tallies with what we've already heard).

Both should launch later this year, possibly around September, a year on from the last iPad range refresh. Of course, that's also when we're expecting to see the iPhone 13 launch. Better start saving.

