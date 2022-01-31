The cheapest 2022 Samsung MicroLED TV will reportedly cost $80,000

There's a lot we already know about the more premium end of Samsung's 2022 TV lineup, including reports late last year that the firm had decided to scrap plans for a (slightly) more affordable 70-inch MicroLED TV in favour of a three-strong lineup of frankly massive 89-, 101- and 114-inch models. But one thing that has remained strictly TBA is Samsung's 2022 MicroLED TV pricing.

Now, according to a fresh report from South Korean tech site The Elec, Samsung has set the price of its 89-inch MicroLED model at $80,000 (around £59,500 or AU$113,500) and the 114-inch model at $100,000 (approximately £74,5000, AU$142,000).

Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket and want to spend somewhere in the middle of those two figures? Sadly, the publication's "sources" say that pricing for the 101-inch model is yet to be finalised.

For the uninitiated, MicroLED display technology is a next-gen heir to OLED. The tech takes all the best qualities of OLED and removes more or less all of its shortcomings, arguably the biggest of which being that MicroLEDs can go much brighter than OLEDs, theoretically resulting in incredible contrast levels.

Samsung’s first public foray into MicroLED was The Wall, demonstrated at CES 2018 – which had nothing to do with the game show hosted by Danny Dyer. At 146-in it wasn’t exactly a consumer-friendly TV, but as a tech demo it was pretty convincing.

Making MicroLED TVs more affordable in 2022 is clearly no cake walk, and although Samsung seems to be making some headway (the company's 2021 MicroLED models at over 100-inches used printed circuit boards, while all three 2022 sets are tipped for more advanced "low-temperature polycrystalline silicon" [LTPS] thin-film transistors [TFT] which are also cheaper to manufacture) it may still be some time before the majority of us can consider buying one.

